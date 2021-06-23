The Carthage Technical Center is ranked one of the highest in the state

CARTHAGE, MO – A Southwest Missouri nursing program is ranked one of the best in the state.

The website “Best Value Schools dot org” puts the Carthage Technical Center LPN course as #2 in the state.

The rankings evaluated flexibility of classes, the length of the program, the tuition, and certifications offered.

“It’s 8 to 4 every day so it’s manageable hours. It is a tough program, obviously it’s a nursing program at the end of the day, but I feel like it’s set up to help students succeed and also manage their lives outside the class as well.” Says Gage Tiller, CTC Asst. Dir.

The program is currently in the middle of its 11 month cycle, but they are taking applications for classes in 2022.

https://ctc.carthagetigers.org/practicalnursing