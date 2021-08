CARTHAGE, MO – Just days before the new school year begins, the Carthage School District loses its school board president.

Lee Elliff Pound has submitted a letter of resignation, citing only personal reasons.

School board members plan to accept the resignation at a meeting Monday.

They expect to choose a new president at that time and begin the search for a new member to fill the vacant seat.

Pound was re-elected to the school board last spring, with a term running through 2024.