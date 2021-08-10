The Carthage School Board heard from a local hospital before making decisions for the upcoming school year

CARTHAGE, MO – Carthage school leaders are getting a better idea of how COVID cases are impacting their local hospital before making a decision about protocols for the upcoming school year.

Tonight, the Carthage School Board heard from Mercy Hospital Carthage board members.

The hospital spoke about the effects the Coronavirus pandemic is having on its services.

Health leaders say they are seeing long wait times with Coronavirus cases rising.

“All we were trying to do tonight is make sure that everyone understands as long as this virus continues or God forbit grows inpatient medical services will be very challenging to come by in Southwest Missouri.” Says Scott Watson, Administrator of Mercy Hospital Carthage.

“I just want parents to understand we are doing everything we can. We are learning and listening to the professionals. We also have to take into account the fact that our kids need to learn and need to learn in school in person is the best way to do it. And my job is to determine the best way that happens.” Says Mark Baker, Carthage Superintendent.

The superintendent says he will make a recommendation after looking at data and will present it at next Monday night’s board meeting.

The district has put out a masking procedure survey for the community.

