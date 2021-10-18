The Carthage School Board has elected a new president

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education has a new president.

Niki Cloud — who had been serving as interim president — was officially elected to the position at the board’s meeting tonight. Over the course of the past 5 1/2 years, she’s served as the board’s treasurer, secretary and vice-president.

“I like being part of the community. I have two kids in the Carthage School District — a 6th grader and an 11th grader. I’ve been the PTO mom, I’ve helped with the book fairs and all of that and being on the school board is just another way to help serve the community,” said Niki Cloud, Carthage Board of Education President.

“Niki will do a fantastic job because she’s passionate about our kids in Carthage. She has kids in our school district. She’s actively involved in what we do whether it be on the board side of things, the community, PTO. She’s a fantastic addition as a leader in our district,” said Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 School District Superintendent.

Also tonight — Dr. Baker laid out a plan for the district called, “Graduation-Plus” — which focuses on what students will do after high school.