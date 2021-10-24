The Carthage Humane Society is halting black cat adoptions

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society is halting the adoption of black cats this month.

The no-kill animal shelter says they are stopping those adoptions because they find more black cats are harmed around Halloween.

The shelter says they have done this for years to keep cats safe.

“It’s been a tradition for a long time that people get into the witchcraft thing and black magic and Satan and they want to get the black cats and torture them and use them in sacrifices and stuff like that. So we want to keep them out of their hands and becoming a good pet for somebody,” said James Linder, Carthage Humane Society Manager.

Anyone interested in adopting a black cat can fill out a pre-adoption form and pick them up on November first.