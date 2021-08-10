The Carthage Area United Way is now under new management

CARTHAGE, MO – An area organization is under new management.

Della Croft has been named the new executive director of the Carthage Area United Way.

She says now is the ideal time to lead the not for profit as it gets ready to kick off its annual fundraising campaign next month.

And because she’s from the area, she hopes to hit the ground running.

“My background, I started right out of college with a communications degree with Missouri Southern and uh started with Leggett and Platt and I was there for ten years and I certainly enjoyed the opportunity within Leggett and Platt, and was an executive whenever I resigned, an executive over marketing there.” Croft says.

The Carthage native even has experience with starting her own not for profit.