CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Cemetery Association is in need of volunteers ahead of Memorial Day.

On Wednesday they will be putting up flags along the inside of the gate at the cemetery to honor the 450 veterans buried there.

They are looking for volunteers to start placing the flags at 6 P.M. on May 26 and volunteers to take them down at 6 P.M. on Monday, May 31.

Alan Griffin, Vice President of the Carterville Cemetery Association, says, “It’s just to honor our veterans. When people see the American flag if they’re like me, especially like a sea of them like we had last year or the year before. I stand in awe to know that these people have paid the ultimate sacrifice that we can have our freedoms here Sunday.”

Starting on Thursday the association will be setting up a tent near the entrance to help loved ones find their family members in the cemetery.

That search will run from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. until Memorial Day.

The cemetery will also be hosting a tour on Memorial Day for the public to learn the history of the cemetery and some of the heroes that are buried there.

It will start at 10 A.M. and last about an hour.