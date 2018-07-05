After today, the hundreds of fireworks tents that sprung up across the area will go down. But in Chanute, Kansas, the work done over the last few days will live on for years to come.

A portion of the sales from the tent is going to a scholarship fund for high school students. That's the reason many of the customers, like Jamie Wright, say they go there for what they need.

"We kind of support that scholarship through here,” says Jamie Wright.

Wright says knowing where the money is going made it an easy choice to shop here.

"When you have that in the back of your mind, and you know that it's going some place good at the same time, where they can pick and choose where that scholarship goes, that's fantastic,” says Wright.

The Carlie Almond Memorial Scholarship Fund was established as a way to help preserve Amy Almond's daughter. Carlie lost her life at just 15 years old to a pulmonary embolism.

"We thought she had bronchitis, and they brought her home, and it was a downward spiral from there,” says Amy Almond.

But Amy says it was how Carlie lived her life that sowed the seeds for the scholarship. For example, even as her health was failing, Carlie was taking to social media, sharing something she was thankful for every day. And that spawned the Carlie Challenge.

"Over three million actually have actually went on social done hashtag the Carlie Challenge, which is writing on social media what you're thankful for every day,” says Almond.

To help keep that legacy alive, the scholarship was established, and over the last three years, they've given 25 of them to Chanute High School students.

"She would have graduated this past may, so we gave 15 $500 scholarships away,” says Almond.

Amy says the response of the community has been overwhelming, with fundraising help coming from unexpected sources.

"We actually have been blessed that we don't put these on. Families that loved Carlie actually put them on,” says Almond.

Along with the fireworks tent, others are helping with a three on three basketball tournament and a 5k. Amy says seeing how the community has used Carlie's story and legacy to pull together has been a big part of healing for her family.

"It just keeps us strong, because we know we'll see her one day in heaven again,” says Amy Almond.

Amy and her family are also working in other ways to keep Carlie's legacy alive. Last fall they published this book, a collection of Carlie's posts of thankfulness over a thirty day period. The book serves as a journal, helping you complete the Carlie Challenge. Since printing, they've sold 14 hundred.

You can find the journal online through Amazon. We've provided a link to it here.