CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction post office is raising awareness about breast cancer.

The post office is selling Breast Cancer Research Stamps and is competing with post offices across the nation.

The forever stamps cost 75 cents a piece and 15 cents of that will go to research a cure for cancer.

In 2014, 2015 and 2016 the Carl Junction post office sold the most Breast Cancer Research Stamps nationwide.

“Let’s say you put it on a birthday card and send it to your aunt and she had forgotten about doing her annual mammogram then she sees the pose of doing a self breast exam. Oh I got to go do a mammogram. And if one stamp just one stamp saves one life its so worth it. That’s what it’s all about,” said Sharon Clark, Retired Carl Junction Postmaster.

Right now Carl Junction is in third place for the most Breast Cancer Research stamps sold in the state of Missouri.