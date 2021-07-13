The Carl Junction Police Department is looking for a new police chief

CARL JUNCTION, MO – A temporary police chief takes the reins in Carl Junction, as city leaders look for a more permanent replacement.

Mark McCall has been appointed interim chief in CJ.

He has been serving as the assistance police chief and first joined CJPD 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, the city is conducting a nationwide search for the next hire.

They will take applications for the next month.

The goal is to hire the new chief in September with that candidate taking over in October.

Former Chief Delmar Haase retired last week.