CARL JUNCTION — The Carl Junction Police Department is investigating a crash that injured four people.
Police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 8:45 Sunday morning along 171 north of Pennell.
The SUV was traveling south on 171 when it was hit by a second vehicle traveling north.
The SUV left the roadway and overturned landing in a storm drain pipe.
The three people inside the SUV climbed out of the vehicle through a side door and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DWI and was also taken to a hospital.