CARL JUNCTION — The Carl Junction Police Department is investigating a crash that injured four people.

Police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 8:45 Sunday morning along 171 north of Pennell.

The SUV was traveling south on 171 when it was hit by a second vehicle traveling north.

The SUV left the roadway and overturned landing in a storm drain pipe.

The three people inside the SUV climbed out of the vehicle through a side door and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DWI and was also taken to a hospital.