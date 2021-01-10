CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Masonic Lodge is raising money to pay for bills and building repairs.

Saturday afternoon Carl Junction Masonic Lodge Number 549 set up a drive-through ham and bean dinner.

Organizers say it was the first fundraiser they have held during the pandemic.

They usually hold two fundraisers throughout the year to pay bills, but have been struggling without the extra funds.

David R. Fulton, Carl Junction Lodge 549, says, “Unfortunately funds now a days just really really get in the way of doing things. Then you end up having the extra costs of water costs going up, electricity costs going up. It takes a lot to maintain a building and keep it going throughout the year.”

The lodge taking extra precautions while making the meals by wearing gloves and masks.