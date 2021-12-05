The Carl Junction Lions Club hosts its annual Christmas parade

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lions Club is continuing a family friendly tradition.

Sunday afternoon the Lions Club sponsored the 20th annual Christmas parade.

This year’s theme was “Christmas on Main Street.”

The parade went along Main Street and ended at the Carl Junction Community Center.

There were 30 entries including the Carl Junction Bulldogs Marching Band, the polar express and Santa finished the parade riding down Main Street in a fire truck.

“We are hoping that this year it brings out the Christmas spirit to everybody. And it can just be a joyful thing for the residents of Carl Junction,” said Leona Stice, Carl Junction Lions Club member.

Gary Stubblefield was this year’s Grand Marshal.

After the parade families enjoyed food trucks that were parked at the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.