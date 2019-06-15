Four State residents honor Flag Day with a patriotic concert at Memorial Park.



The Carl Junction community hosted the Sixth Annual Flag Day Concert for the community.

Visitors enjoyed patriotic tunes from the Heartland Concert Band, stick flags, food, and a raffle for two United States flags, all for free.

And although the Carl Junction community has faced tough times, community members always take time to come together.

“A few weeks ago when the tornado hit, I think we got a new … we became even more aware of the importance of community and so that’s what makes today fun.” says Gary Stubblefield, Carl Junction Flag Day Organizer

Carl Junction community’s next big event will be a community parade, held on the Fourth of July from nine AM to noon