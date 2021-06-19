The Carl Junction Community Center hosts Expo Land 2021 bringing several businesses and non profits

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri community hosted a business expo Saturday, featuring a Game theme.

The Carl Junction Community Center hosted Expo Land 2021, featuring nearly 50 area businesses and non-profit organizations, along with a few food trucks and a bounce house for kids.

Businesses featured in the expo included pharmacies, banks, auto repair shops and even pest control specialists.

Many booth spaces featured various games, ranging from Connect Four and spinning a wheel to win prizes.

Expo officials say hosting a Game theme provides entertainment not only for the adults, but also children.

Cavanaugh Studyvin, Executive Dir. Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, says, “That’s what we wanted to do because it is game themed. We really wanted to appeal to every age. That’s why we wanted to have the bounce houses. We wanted to make sure that we had games for the kids to play, so they could sort of get in on the fun too.”

Studyvin says the expo has always been held in March, but this year’s event was pushed back to June, due to not knowing what the situation with Covid-19 would be like.

After a successful weekend, she believes having the expo later in the spring or summer might become a regular thing.