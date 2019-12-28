The Brook in Bethpage, Mo. provides a place for pastors to recharge

BETHPAGE, Mo. — A habitat in Bethpage gives pastors and missionaries the chance to escape life’s hardships for the purpose of seeking god.

The Brook At Bethpage is a place for those serving in pastoral ministry to come and rejuvenate.

Pastors and missionaries are able to stay in cottages at the brook for five days with no cost.

Owner of the brook, Pastor Steve Reed believes this place allows the ones who stay will gain strength and overcome life’s struggles.

Steve Reed, Brook at Bethpage, said, “Most Pastors spend 55 up to 75 hours a week in ministry and giving of their time and a lot of them are way under paid and you know a lot of them have to struggle to be able to pay their bills and things like that and so that puts pressure.”

Reed says more than 140 pastors and missionaries stayed here this year.

