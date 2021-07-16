The brand new Sleep Inn in Webb City is now open and ready for reservations

WEBB CITY, MO – Travelers looking for a place to spend the night in Webb City now have a new option.

We’re talking about travelers from the 249 bypass at the roundabout or even those coming from highway 171, they don’t have to look to far to find the brand new Sleep Inn.

“This is a 75 rooms Sleep Inn and Suites and we have all range of rooms. But the one thing I love about this is that it is a new prototype of the Sleep Inn with Choice Hotel.” Says Jeremy Evans, WC Sleep Inn.

It sits just north of the roundabout on East MacArthur Drive, a location that was a big decision for owner Jeremy Evans.

“I am a hometown boy, I’ve lived in these areas. Born and raised in these areas my whole life, I’m an Ozark man too. I thought you know if we’re going to make an investment, baby, let’s do it in Webb City.” Says Evans.



The opening marks the only hotel in Webb City.



“It’s been at least 30 years since Webb city has had a hotel.” Says Carl Francis, WC City Admin.



And the opening may be prompting even more development, with plans to build a chain restaurant on the north side of the property.



There’s no definite timeline for that build, yet, but for the Sleep Inn, they’re ready.



“They’re open for reservations now starting today, and we’re just excited that you know we have another member of our economic team here in Webb city to help and give people a place to stay, you know we’re close in proximity to the airport to the interstate, we think it’ll be a big help to the citizens.” Says Francis.

To find out more about booking reservations, you can check them out by phone or online through the link below.

417-717-0497

https://www.choicehotels.com/en-fr/missouri/webb-city/sleep-inn-hotels/mo466