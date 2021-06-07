The Boys & Girls Club is having their annual “Clubbing for the Club” tournament as their biggest fundraiser of the year

JOPLIN, MO – A huge fundraiser for the “Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri” is this week, and you can be a part of it.

The “Clubbing for the Club” golf tournament is one of the largest fundraising events of the year for the club.

The four-person scramble is this Thursday, and there’s plenty of space still available.

This tournament was held during the pandemic last year, so club officials are hoping for a much bigger turnout this time around.

“We have two tee times this year, 8 AM and 1 PM, so we also have a ladies division, so we’re really trying to get more ladies involved in our tournament because no other charity tournament is doing this, and so we just thought it would be a unique aspect to our tournament.” Says Regina Hammons, Event & Marketing Manager, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

The tournament is this Thursday at “Twin Hills.”

Again, there’s a morning and afternoon tee-time.

If you’d like to sign-up, click here to find more contact information.