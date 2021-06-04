The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of SWMO got a new addition to their building

JOPLIN, MO – A fixture in the Joplin community has a new look, thanks to the generosity of an area family.

Folks, today, we’re invited to tour the new addition to the “Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Southwest Missouri.”

It’s called, “The Debra and David Humphreys Family Unit.”

It was added to the existing building several months ago, and nearly triples the size of the facility.

And, even though the Humphreys made the single largest contribution, Club Executive Director Rhonda Gorham says they still need to raise about $250,000 to finish the fundraising process.

“We have naming rights in every room, so there’s an opportunity to name every room, and we do have some open still, we took the opportunity to build when everything was shut down with Covid and uh so we decided we were at that level that let’s do it, and I’m so glad we did.” Says Gorham.

Gorham says the project would have cost three times more than it did, had they waited to start construction during the pandemic.