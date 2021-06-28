The “Boy’s and Girl’s Club” in Joplin has received a grant to help improve young people

JOPLIN, MO – The “Boy’s and Girl’s Club” in Joplin has received a grant that will help it continue to improve the lives of young people.

$25,000, courtesy of the “Panda Cares Foundation,” which is the philanthropic arm of the “Panda Express” restaurant company.

The money is designed to help bring academic support programming to the club.

“I’m excited about the Panda Cares grant because it will help us live out our mission by helping us enrich the life of children.” Says Amia Warren, Boy’s and Girl’s Club of SWMO.

The grant goes into effect on July 1st, and runs through September.