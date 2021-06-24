The “Bourbon County Arts Council Art Walk” is making a big return

FORT SCOTT, KS – Part of Main Street in Fort Scott will be lined with art tomorrow evening.

The “Bourbon County Arts Council Art Walk” is making its long-awaited return.

Like many events, it was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

The art walk starts at 5:00p.m. at “Crooner’s Patio” on Main Street, and will feature the work of 12 local artists.

“Not only does it get them an opportunity to introduce themselves, it also makes us more aware what is available to us so we don’t have to travel to the city all the time to find things, we can find unique artwork around here.” Says Breann Eden, Bourbon County Arts Council Vice-President.

The arts council hopes to bring back its patio concert sometime this summer.