The Book Guy holds end of school book sale

An end of school book sale was held to motivate people to take an interest in reading.

The Book Guy holds many sales annually.

This sale was buy one, get one free.

The store sells a variety items including fiction, romance, westerns, sci-fi and much more.

Since it’s the end of May, store officials are hoping students take advantage as school lets out.

James Brownlee, The Book Guy, says, “A lot of the schools do summer reading programs or school reading list. You also have a lot of students trying to get prepped and ready for next semester, so we’ll sell lots of kids stuff lots of literature and then the home schooling crowd as well.”

The Book Guy’s next big sale will be mid-July.

It will be their anniversary sale, which is their biggest one of the year.

