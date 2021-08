MIAMI, OK – The body of a man found last week along highway 69-A in Miami has been identified.

Miami police say the man was 51 year old Dale Miner, of Miami.

His body was found by an Oklahoma highway mowing crew last Thursday morning.

Police still believe he was the victim of a hit and run, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 918-542-5585.