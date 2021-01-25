The Black Student Association at PSU are hosting events in February

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Black Student Association at PSU are hosting events to raise awareness during Black History Month in February.

February first they will have a blackout photo booth where students can get their pictures taken.

They will be hosting other events like an MLK Ball, trivia night, and learning the history behind gospel music.

Organizers say this is a way to teach students about history and other important black historical figures.

Kyle Carr, Psu Black Student Association, says, “A lot of people probably look back and remember we would hear about Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. And they did a lot for black americans in the United States, but there’s so many other hidden figures that are so overlooked and not talked about and often forgotten through time and history.”

The events are free for PSU students and they can RSVP here.