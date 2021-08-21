The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for scammers trying to fix dents in their car

MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for persuasive strangers claiming to “fix” dents in your car.

The BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of people being approached in public places by someone whose noticed issues with the exterior of their car, like dings, dents, and scratches.

They claim they can fix them on the spot and promise to charge much less than an auto repair shop.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, says while the offer may be appealing, in most cases, it makes the problem worse.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director, Better Business Bureau, says, “What we’re seeing nationwide is people who already have dents, dings, scratches, they’re coming out of public places, like grocery stores, the mall, other public areas, downtown, and they’re having somebody come up to their car saying, here’s my business card, this is what I do for a living, but hey I’ve just noticed that you’ve got this problem, I can go ahead and fix this now, it’s only a couple hundred dollars, it’ll save you an extra couple hundred dollars, and you can just go back in the store and shop, and I’ll have it done by the time you get out, if it seems like an offer that’s too good to be true, it is.”

Garland says there a numerous trusted and accredited shop and mobile auto detailing services available in Joplin, Neosho, and surrounding communities.

There are some tips for avoiding repair scams.

Be wary of unsolicited offers, don’t fall for high pressure sales tactics, and research repairmen and shops before doing business.

