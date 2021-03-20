The Better Business Bureau is giving warning about dangers among cash back apps

MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is warning about the dangers of using apps to earn money and rewards.

The BBB says cash back apps like Ibotta and Rakuten are popular, but consumers should do their research before downloading any apps.

Cash back app companies build relationships with stores and brands and receive commission for users purchases.

The apps then pass along a part of the commission to consumers.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “If you are going to do this and participate, choose an app that fits your shopping pattern. So does that mean that you want to have coupons? Do you want price comparisons, do you need a passive cash back app that runs in the background of your phone and tracks your purchases or is it that too intrusive? Think about your shopping habits when you’re choosing this.”

She says consumers should never pay a fee to use a cash back app and if any apps ask for a fee that could be a scam.

Before downloading an app check its ratings here .