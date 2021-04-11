MISSOURI — Before purchasing a new home, The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be thorough when hiring a home inspector.

The BBB says home buyers should check how long an inspector has been in business and ask for three or four references.

They should also ask if the inspector belong to the “American Society of Home Inspectors” or the “National Society of Professional Engineers.”

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “Make sure your home inspector is working in your best interests. For example many home inspectors rely on referrals from real estate agents for their business. So that means an inspector in some cases may be more interested in maintaining that relationship instead of getting you that thorough inspection.”

Home buyers can also be there during the inspection to ask questions and tour the home.

She says to make sure home inspectors look at the bottom of the house, crawl spaces, attics or cellars.

To check if a home inspector is accredited by the BBB go here