The best time of the year to clean your chimney is right now

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you are wondering when the best time of the year to clean your chimney, experts say it’s now.

The Fireplace Shoppe in Joplin says that Spring is the best time and the least busy time to get chimney’s cleaned because they’re barely used in the Summer.

It can also alleviate some of the odors in your home.

Getting your chimney cleaned in the Spring can also be cheaper because demand for the service is lower

Victor Ferguson, General Manager of the Fireplace Shoppe, says, “It’s just kind of the nature of people just to think about once it’s time to light that fire um but we really prefer to have that done ahead of time, you can imagine our scheduling gets pretty back up the first cold spell.”

Ferguson recommends getting an annual chimney inspection to make sure it’s clear of ashes.

He adds homeowners should get a chimney cap installed on all of the flues.