The BBB says you need to look into insurance when planning your special day

MISSOURI — The pandemic is making it harder for couples to plan the wedding of their dreams.

The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to always read the contracts and check with vendors about their cancellation or rescheduling policy.

The BBB says you also need to look into insurance when planning your special day.

They say a lot of people are getting insurance but not asking if they are covered for coronavirus related issues.

Couples also need to think ahead if they will require masks for their big day.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “You also need to know are you going to require for your guests to wear masks? Are you going to sit them a certain amount apart for the CDC’s guidelines. Or are you going to ask for them to go ahead and make sure they are not around many people for a two week period prior to your wedding then come to your wedding and have your wedding as if it was normal. Make sure you’re being safe and coming up with a plan B.”

She says before you sign a contract with a vendor or anyone make sure to check here to see if they are accredited.