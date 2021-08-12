The Baxter Springs Fire Department is memorializing the firefighters who were lost on 9/11

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS – For a second straight year, the Baxter Springs Fire Department will memorialize the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11.

The department’s 343 Memorial Stair Climb will be held on Saturday, September 11th.

The event is open to all first responders.

Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 floors of stairs, which wearing 70lbs. of gear.

There’s no cost.

The first 50 to sign up will receive commemorative t-shirts and challenge coins.

Sponsors are welcome to help with the event.

Those interested can click here.

Sponsorship: bsfd.aux@gmail.com