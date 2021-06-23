The Barton County Public Library is letting kids volunteer to make blankets to donate to the Humane Society

LAMAR, MO – The Barton County Public Library is doing its part to help the Lamar animal shelter by making blankets.

It’s available to kids in 6th through 12th grade.

They need to register online and can then stop by any of the library’s branches and pick up material to make a blanket for the county’s four legged friends.

Once people finish their blanket, they can bring it back to the library where they will then be donated to the Humane Society.

“Animal shelters are always in need of lots of things, but this is mostly just something that we did to hopefully give back just a little bit to the community. We have so many people and organizations in town that support our summer reading program, so when we can use one of our programs to give our patrons not only something fun to do, but also give back to community a little bit it’s kind of a win win for everybody.” Says Carol Darrow, Barton County Library Director.

Darrow adds if you need help making a blanket there is a video to guide you. Click here to view it.

If you’d like to participate click here to sign up.