The Barton County Historical Society shows off new display

BARTON COUNTY — The Barton County Historical Society had a new display this year at the Lamar Free Fair.

KD’s flooring and mattress displayed photos that highlighted the history of Lamar in their window.

The photos featured what the historic Lamar Square looked like years ago.

Creator, Joe Davis, says fair windows are a beloved Lamar Fair tradition.

Joe Davis, Exhibit Creator, “It’s a good way to show off pictures or whatever. The fair windows are a pretty big deal around here. I’m not sure how well they did this year because this year, is of course, a crazy year. But usually just about every window is filled.”

The pictures Davis displayed ranged from the late 1800’s to more recent times.