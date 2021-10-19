The Barton County Community Foundation donates thousands to local organizations

LAMAR, Mo. — Thousands of dollars in grant money is now in the hands of a handful of organizations in Lamar.

All thanks to the “Barton County Community Foundation.” Four organizations have each received $3000: “Barton County Memorial Park,” the “Barton County Senior Center,” “Fostering Hope,” And “Katy’s Place,” which will be a new pregnancy crisis center in town.

Officials say, it’s all about giving back to the community.

“People invest their funds through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and then a portion of that, every year, we’re able to put back into our community for things like this. And this was the most amount that our individual foundation has been able to give out since it started, and that was really exciting,” said Heidi Johnson, Barton County Community Foundation.

Some of the money came from the foundation’s annual gala, which was held over the weekend.