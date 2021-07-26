The Barry County Health Department is limiting the amount of people inside because of the increase in COVID cases

BARRY COUNTY, MO – The Barry County Health Department is limiting access inside its building.

Officials are closing the office and lobby to the public this week, after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Anyone needing help with environmental, immunization, or vital records can contact the Stone, Lawrence, or McDonald County Health Departments.

Barry County residents needing COVID testing can contact their primary care physician, local clinic or neighboring health department.

Barry County will reopen its department to the public on Monday, August 2nd.