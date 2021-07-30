The Arma community is getting together for the Jefferson Highway Market

ARMA, KS – The Arma community is kicking off a new tradition Friday evening.

The inaugural Jefferson Highway Market started at 6:00p.m. in Arma Park.

The market originally started as an idea on Facebook only a couple of weeks ago to help supports local vendors.

Community members loved the idea and it quickly developed.

Now it features over 40 vendors, food trucks, live music, and a vaccine clinic.

“This is a free market, we are not charging anything for booth space, we’re just trying to help people recoup some of what they lost last year due to COVID.” Says Lissa Rhodes, Arma Economic Development.

The market will continue until 9:00p.m. tonight.

Organizers hope to bring back the event four times a year.

The next market is planned to occur in October.