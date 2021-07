MIAMI, OK – Get your running shoes ready, because there’s a 5K happening this weekend and it’s for a good cause.

Saturday starting at 8:00a.m., the Miami Rotary Club will host the 7th annual Willie Run.

The 5K and one mile fun run will begin at 11 West Avenue and go throughout the Miami area.

Registration is required and costs $25.

All proceeds will go towards the Miami Rotary Club and scholarships for kids in Miami and Ottawa County.

If you’d like to participate in the run, click here.