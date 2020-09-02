The annual Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament to happen Thursday afternoon at Twin Hills

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even if you don’t play golf, you can still make a hole in one for a good cause.

The annual Ronald McDonald House of the Four States Golf Tournament is Thursday afternoon at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin. Even if you aren’t playing in the event, you can still win one of several prizes by purchasing tickets for the golf ball drop — taking place after the tournament is over.

You can buy single tickets for $10 or three for $20. Annette Thurston says 1,000 golf balls will be dropped from a crane and if your ball lands in one of several holes, you can win.

Annette Thurston, Ronald McDonald House Charities Executive Director, said, “Including a 1000 dollars cash, a four round trip, four one way tickets provided by Southwest Airlines, Old Hickory has provided a tremendous uh meat package that they’re donating, uh we have a CafeBarista package.”

Other prizes include a car detailing worth nearly $200 dollars, an autographed Chiefs football, and tickets for Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield and Dogwood Canyon near Branson. Tickets will remain on sale at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States in Joplin until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, which is located at 3402 South Jackson in Joplin.