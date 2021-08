ARMA, KS – An annual event in Southeast Kansas has received special state recognition.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a proclamation, recognizing August 14th as the 75th Arma VJ Homecoming.

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, honors the return of Arma residents who fought in WWII.

It’s been celebrated every August in Arma since 1946, a year after the end of the war.

Next week’s festivities begin Friday evening and run through Saturday night.