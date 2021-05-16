ANDERSON- Mo. — A local nonprofit is hosting a festival.

The Anderson Betterment Club is putting on its eighth annual “Berries, Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival” Saturday, May 22 at Dabbs Greer Park in Anderson.

The event runs from 11 A.M. to 8:45 P.M. and features arts, crafts, food vendors and plenty of Bluegrass music.

Admission is free, but there will be an entry fee for the donut eating contests and little miss strawberry pageant — with all proceeds going to the Anderson Betterment Club.

The event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and event organizers say they are looking forward to a bigger and better event this year.