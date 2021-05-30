PITTSBURG, Kan. — The American Stroke Association is advising people to take an interest in their heart health for National Stroke Awareness month.

Over the past year some ER’s have noticed a decrease in the amount of people who visit them for a stroke.

Experts say this was likely because of fear of entering a hospital or leaving the house due to the pandemic.

With things slowly returning to normal — they’re asking the public to pay attention to their other health concerns such as their heart conditions.

Dr. Joshua Brueggemann, Ascension Via Christi E.R. Doctor, says, “Stroke can be preventable and one of the things we need to help our patients do is manage their chronic diseases, so things that increase your risk for stroke would include diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, cardiovascular disease.”

According to the World Health Organization a stroke is the second highest cause of death world wide.

If you notice a symptom like face drooping, arm weakness or difficulty speaking, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately.