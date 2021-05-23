JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Dental Association is encouraging the community to keep up with regular checkups during the pandemic.

When the pandemic hit its peak in March 2019 the ADA told dental practices to reduce its patients to urgent and emergency care.

When the medical community began learning more about how Coronavirus was spread the American Dental Association created guidelines for dentists and patients to stay safe.

They say going to the dentist regularly is important for overall health.

Kathy O’loughlin, Executive Director of the American Dental Association, says, “We know after 18 months of Covid in the U.S. Its incredibly safe. Its good if you are a diabetic, or have heart disease or have hypertension. Good oral health is critical to maintaining your health with those chronic conditions.”

She says dental health is important because it can also help with overall well being and psychosocial issues.