The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is hosting a defensive driving course

JOPLIN, MO – The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is putting the focus on safety behind the wheel next month.

It’s hosting a defensive driving course.

Alliance officials say they started it because it stopped being offered in local high schools.

What’s more, students who take the class can get discounts on their insurance.

“Not only is it important again just to learn more ‘what if’ situations and just being better prepared. That’s a lot of what we do is precaution and preparedness and if we can educate people they can make better decisions in real life situations.” Says Kaylea Furgerson, Director of Community Relations.

The alliance offers the class once a month.

It costs $85 for teenagers and $125 for adults.

People can sign up online in the link below.