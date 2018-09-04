On this historic day- President Woodrow Wilson signed the Adamson Act of 1916 into law, which gives employees the modern 8-hour work day.

The act was spearheaded by the need for consistent work hours for railroad workers. President Wilson was facing a potential paralysis in the economy due to threats of strikes after railroad workers felt they were overworked with not enough pay. The act creates a standard 40 hour week for all American workers with anything more than that being overtime.

"In the early beginnings of our country people were working 12 hour shifts sometimes 6 to 7 days long, so it was really on the workers back of how we became one of the best economies or the best economy in the world,” says Brad Belk, MSSU Community Historian.

This act later transcended to from railroad workers to almost all jobs and laborers in America.