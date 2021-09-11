PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center changed many lives, and for some, it inspired them to join the armed forces.

Pittsburg State University ROTC member Anthony Houston was in the D.C. Area during the 9/11 attacks.

It changed his path in life, and shortly after, Houston enrolled in the United States Army, something he had wanted to do since he was a child.

Houston has spent 17 years in the Army and had done four deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq before later becoming an instructor.

Anthony Houston, PSU ROTC Senior Military Science Instructor, says, “I almost felt like that I needed to go there, that it was something that I was supposed to do and something that I had to do for me and for my family that something like that wouldn’t happen again.”

Houston and fellow members of the ROTC program fired off cannons throughout the day, to remember each of the plane crashes that occurred on September 11.

At 7:30 the first canon went off to start off the Paint the Town Red Freeman Health System 5K”.

The run was one of several tributes to 9/11 throughout the day in Pittsburg.

Runners were joined by members of veteran non-profit VetLinks.

The organization was founded by U.S. Army Major, Brian Kavanaugh to help with specialized care for veterans in need.

Daniel McNally, VetLinks Board Member, says, “If we’re going to send off our heroes of to these places, it’s important for us to honor their service by what we’re doing Sunday, but then also to give them the resources and services they need for going on and taking on that mission for all of us.”

The members of VetLinks carried the American flag throughout the duration of the race.

Also during the PSU football game, members of the Pittsburg ROTC recited each of the names of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attack.