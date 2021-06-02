The “81st Annual Session of Oklahoma Boys State” is taking place in Miami for academically outstanding young leaders

MIAMI, OK – Some of the best and brightest minds in the sooner state are in Miami this week.

The “81st Annual Session of Oklahoma Boys State” is underway on the campus of “NEO A&M.”

The college has hosted the event for more than 30 years.

It puts a focus on leadership, patriotism, and government.

Event director Cory Brooks says get used to some of these faces because many of them will be leading their communities, starting their own businesses, and even serving their country in the years to come.

“We try to work in conjunction with the schools, as well as our local American Legion Posts and we look for kids that are academically outstanding, we look for kids who have leadership potential or have showed leadership, we look for kids that have a bit of a patriotic flair.” Says Brooks.

“I’ve always been in politics since junior high, I’m on the debate team at school, I was the state champion this year in that, and uh I’ve just always wanted to be a politician, I feel strongly for Immigration because I come from a family of immigrants, I’m the first generation so I want to go and help my people down at the border as well, just like a boiling pot of great people from all around the state with so many talents and I’ve really enjoyed the people I’ve met here so far.” Says Nathan Hernandez, Boys State Participant, From Guymon.

230 young men are taking part in this year’s event. It runs through the weekend.