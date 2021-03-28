The 66 Drive In Theater in Carthage will be opening to the public in April

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After being closed during the Winter season, one local theater will be opening it’s drive in.

The 66 Drive In Theater in Carthage will be opening to the public on April 30.

This year’s showings will be a mix of new releases and older movies as Hollywood is pushing back movies to be released later in the year.

The theater will not make changes to the concession menu or ticket prices.

Nathan McDonald Owner and Operator, says, “I’m happy as a business owner that cases are dropping and I’m also happy as a society member that they’re dropping and we’re able to kind of get back to that level of normalcy and enjoy our time out being interacting as human beings.”

The theater does not know what they will be showing on April 30, but will give updates as opening day draws near.