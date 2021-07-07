The 54th Newton County fair is taking place at the Newton County Fairgrounds this year with lots of activities

NEOSHO, MO – From funnel cake to live entertainment, one fair is underway in Southwest Missouri and it’s bringing in people from all over the region.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, you know.” Says Maeoyn Wright, Neosho FFA.

Wright is excited to show off how she’s been spending her time.

“It just kind of gives me the confirmation that, you know, I did a really good job, hopefully I’m setting a good example for the others here, maybe that don’t really know how to take care of their birds.” Says Wright.

She’s just one of the competitors hoping for a prize at the 54th Newton County Fair.

It’s underway at the Newton County Fairgrounds and has plenty of options for fair-goers, including a horse show, corn hole tournament, and much more.

“We have a carnival that will be open every night at six o’clock, there’s arm bands available to purchase for unlimited rides. All the barns are full, we’ve got small animals, just rabbits and chickens. Then larger animals, cattle, sheep, goats, hogs.” Says Jennifer Thogmartin, Fair Organizer.

While the fair did go on last year during the pandemic, Thogmartin says they expect this year to be better.

“Attendance was down a little bit last year overall, but we feel like our numbers of exhibitors are up this year, the number of entrees are up, and we’re just planning on a really good fair.” Says Thogmartin.

Not only is the Newton County Fair fun for family and friends to go to, but it’s important for exhibitors to show off their product.

“It’s teaching people as young as eight years old. How you raise up an animal, it’s really teaching them responsibility.” Says Wright.

This year’s fair will run through Saturday.