The 4th of July was definitely celebrated in a special way for many this year

UNITED STATES – In today’s dose of good news… The 4th of July was extra special for many this year.

And those special celebrations were felt across the country.

From coast to coast, the great American fourth of July comeback, on full display.

For many, the return of fireworks, that familiar sensation, came with an emotional release.

“It feels good to be back out here since we had to miss last year due to the pandemic.” Says Andre Arroyo.

From New York, to Chicago, to Houston, over the Vegas strip, and in San Francisco.

“4th of July is one of my favorite holidays.” Says Aaliyah Hightower.

And even where fireworks are not allowed because of fire danger, like the mountain town near Tahoe California, American innovation prevailed.

They rolled out hundreds of feet of bubble wrap down Main Street, to stomp and pop their way through celebration.

Back in the Big Apple, hundreds of thousands watched the long awaited Macy’s fireworks blast off above the East River.

The return of those colorful bursts, lighting up the skies, lifting up a nation.