The 14th Annual Freeman 5K and Walk for Autism Awareness brought runners out Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning’s rain didn’t stop hundreds from attending a fun run for a good cause.

Saturday was the 14th annual Freeman 5K and Walk for Autism Awareness which was held at the Bill and Virigina Leffen Center for Autism.

Freeman Health System hosts a 5k every year for their employees and this year they combined their run to benefit the center.

All proceeds are benefitting program development and scholarship assistance at the “Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.”

The center teaches children with autism communication, socialization and prepares them to transition into their school district.

Edyth Spera, Clinical Director at Bill & Virginia Center for Autism, says, “We’re really fortunate here in Joplin to have this awesome facility and fundraisers like this go to help families.”

John Vore, Runner, says, “I saw this is for autism and the only runs I do are the ones to help out a good charity.”

“We just came out here to have fun.”

The center raffled off baskets which were donated by Freeman Health System and The Ozark Center.