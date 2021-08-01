The 105th Crawford County Fair, kicked off this weekend in Girard and will be going on all week

GIRARD, Kan. — The 105th Crawford County Fair, kicked off this weekend in Girard.

It all started Saturday morning with various 4-H club activities like clothing construction, buymanship and a style revue.

On Sunday everything began with the annual Open Horse Show.

Here various members inside and outside the 4-H presented their horses through showings, halter and timed events.

Micah Oehme, Open Horse Show Coordinator, says, “It’s pretty cool to see everyone my age coming back with their kids and bringing their kids to show, and everyone comes together and has a good time.”

Kinsley Harris, 4-H member, says, “I get to see my friends, I haven’t seen them all Summer and I get to hang out with my animals.”

The main festivities for the fair will begin on August 4 and end on the 7 with a Demolition Derby.

